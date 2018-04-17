NBC, Coca-Cola Present World Cup Tickets to Winners

The Management of non-alcoholic beverage giant, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, NBC and Coca-Cola Nigeria have presented World Cup tickets to two lucky winners in the ongoing “Score A Trip to Russia.” Promotion.

The names of winners presented with the ticket at NBC head office, Iddo, Lagos are Fashola Moruf Adeyinka and Benjamin Muo.

The ‘Score A Trip to Russia’ campaign is an ongoing promotion put together by NBC/Coca-Cola, to reward esteemed consumerswith an all-expense paid trip to Russia 2018 to watch the FIFA World Cup matches which begin in June.

Speaking during the presentation of the tickets to the winners, the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), George Polymenakos described the promotion as an initiative to reward consumers who are desirous of experiencing the excitement of watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia.

Polymenakos noted that in addition to the trip to Russia, the winners of the promotion would have the unique privilege to enjoy numerous special experiences including a hangout with the Super Eagles, a 7-day boat trip experience from Stockholm to Russia and back to Stockholm as well as a glorious opportunity to hold the Nigerian flag when the Super Eagles team confront Croatia in their first encounter at the tournament.

To participate in the promo and stand the chance to win a trip to Russia, consumers only need to buy any of the various Coca- Cola products, look under the crown to get a code, text the code to 5453 and then follow the SMS responses.

A total of 22 lucky winners are expected to emerge after the draw which runs between March 23 and May 4, 2018.