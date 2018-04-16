Police Arrest Primary School Dropout Touting as a Medical Doctor

Chiemelie Ezeobi

One Abdulrahman Mohammed, a primary school dropout, who has practiced as a medical doctor for four years, was monday arrested and paraded by the Lagos State Police Command.

The 39-year-old suspect owned a clinic at the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, where he administered intravenous injections to patients and also collected blood and urine samples for diagnosis.

Parading the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal said Mohammed had confessed that he usually bought the drugs from Idumota to stock up his fake clinic.

Edgal who said the command would soon embark on clampdown of all unregistered drug stores, said the suspect was arrested by detectives from Area D Command, Mushin.

He said, “Detectives arrested one Abdulrahman Mohammed, a native of Ran Village in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State for operating as a medical doctor at 3, Bamishile Street, Idi -Araba, whereas his education stopped at primary school level.

“Further investigation into the activities of Abdulrahman Mohammed, who has been impersonating as a medical doctor for the past four years revealed that he had been administrating intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.

“He is cooperating with the police and we are working with him to ensure all unregistered drug stores are clamped down.”

But the suspect denied the allegations, insisting that he only owned a chemist shop, where he sold drugs like painkillers and blood capsules whenever they complain of headache, fever or cold.

According to him, the thermometer and other medical gadgets found in his shop were used by patients, who he claimed, usually use it themselves.

He said: “I was hawking drugs before I decided to open a pharmacy. I did not finish my primary school and I was not taught to sell the drugs. My pharmacy was not licensed.

” I do not treat people. I do not collect blood or urine samples. I only sell the kits and people come to buy it. For the thermometer, people used to come and check their temperature and other things by themselves.

” If someone comes and complained of headache and fever, I give them panadol or boscopan and blood tonic.”