El Kanemi Drubs Heartland as Sunshine, Rivers Utd Win

NPFL

El Kanemi Warriors are the biggest gainers of matchday 17 fixtures clash of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as the side’s massive win against struggling side, Heartland takes the Maiduguiri outfit to the 17th spot on the top-flight log against the 19th position prior to the clash.

The Borno Army beat hapless side, Heartland 3-0 in yesterday’s NPFL clash at the El Kanemi Warriors Sports Stadium in Maiduguri.

Former Heartland forward, Bello Kofarmata got the Maiduguri side in front in the 35th minute from the penalty spot while a brace from Anthony Yeful in the 50thand 75th minute completed the routing that consigned the Owerri side to the bottom on the log.

In other centres, Rivers United climbed to the second spot on the log with a 1-0 win against visiting side, Nasarawa United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Sochuma Elum scored the match winner for the Pride of Rivers in the first minute of the encounter.

Abia Warriors shared the spoils 1-1 with former handler, Abdul Biffo’s side Katsina United at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Samson Obi scored the match opener for the Warriors in the 16th minute while Joshua Agboola even scores for the Chanji Boys in the 39th minute.

Sunshine Stars edged visitors, Wikki Tourists 2-1 at the Akure Township Stadium.

The Bauchi Elephants earned the match opener off the foot of Abubakar Umaru in the 3rd minute while Sikiru Alimi even scores for the Owena Waves and Franklin Sasere grabbed the winner in the 72nd minute.

Former champions, Enugu Rangers played a goalless draw with top-flight newcomers, Kwara United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Newcomers, Go Round FC ended their encounter with Niger Tornadoes 1-1 at the Krisdera Hotels Stadium in Omoku.

Nelson Esor gave the Omoku side the match opener in the 20th minute while Segun Alebiosu drew the Ikon Allah Boys level in the 44th minute of the hotly contested encounter.

The fixtures involving Nigeria’s representatives at the continent, Akwa United, Enyimba, MFM FC and champions, Plateau United were put off to allow the sides’ complete concentration.

NPFL RESULTS

Rivers Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Katsina Utd

El Kanemi 3-0 Heartland

Sunshine 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Rangers 0-0 Kwara Utd

Go Round FC 1-1 Tornadoes