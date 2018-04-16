Chidoka: There’s Urgent Need to Heal Nigeria Now

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Former Minister of Aviation and erstwhile Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Chief Osita Chidoka, has said there is an urgent need to heal Nigeria of the many troubles plaguing her.

Chidoka said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands a better chance to heal her than the current government of the All Progressives Congress.

The former minister spoke at his country home, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State at the weekend when a delegation of PDP leaders visited him to woo him to the party.

Chidoka told the delegation which was led by Senator Babayo Gamawa, Deputy National Chairman of the party that Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has become so divided that there is less hope in the ability of the party to lead the country aright.

He said there was need to restructure the party, and that the leaders of the country must not wait until a particular group becomes a pain in the neck to treat their grievances.

“There is urgent need to heal the land. We cannot resolve Nigeria’s structural issues at once, but we can do so through a continuous process

“There is need to look back at Nigeria and adjust it structurally. We do not have to wait for the Indigenous Peeople of Biafra (IPOB) to start protesting before we address them, we do not need to wait until Boko Haram becomes a menace. We need to restructure now.

“Nigeria is a great country, we are a unique people, and we have energies that are fancied.

“What we need more is to restructure the county and make people utilise their energies.

The former minister, while replying to calls for his return to the PDP, said the matters that led to his exit from the party was glaring, but expressed happiness that the current leadership was addressing them.

He informed the party that the leadership of United Progressives Party was aware of the visit of the PDP delegation to him, and that he would reach back to them to intimate them of the visit.

“When I heard the PDP was sending a delegation to see me, I thought it was just a small one, but you sent a high calibre delegation.

“I have the soul and spirit of PDP and I am one of the beneficiaries of PDP, and I am happy that the party is getting it right again.”

Senator Babayo Gamawa said the delegation was at the country home of Chidoka because it was convinced that he remained a PDP member in body, blood and spirit.

Babayo said Chidoka had contributed immensely to build PDP, and has no better place to play politics or contribute to nation building than to return to PDP.

He said, “We are bringing you in to join the rescue mission. You are a very strong, very patriotic and very influential politician, and we need you to join us in the mission to rebuild PDP.”

Babayo said the party was aware of some of the reason for the exit of Chidoka, but said the party had been rebranded and was poised for exploits in the 2019 general election.

He added that PDP had realised its mistakes and would do better if it takes power in 2019.

Chief Austin Umahi, national vice chairman South- east who led all the members of the zonal executive to Obosi said, “We brought Babayo here because of the importance of your return. A person of your calibre does not need to be told to return to a party you helped to build.

“We apologise for the rancour we have been having in the party, and we know the reason for your leaving ab initio, you are not a hidden face in the South -east, but we need people like you among us to get things right.”