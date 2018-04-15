UNWANA SETS LAGOS ABLAZE WITH MUSIC

– Funke Olaode

Welcome to the world of Unwana Ukeme, a gospel singer-songwriter and speaker from Akwa Ibom State.

His music career started at the Chosen Generation Chapel. He also served as music director and praise worship leader with Rev Ethel Odungide of His Fireplace Ministries.

He would later launch his music ministry in 2005 and it was called The Worship Ablaze. This platform has been kept alive in the past three years, with amazing results leading to change in lives, destiny restoration, fresh passion and numerous testimonies.

“I started taking music as a career at the age of 18. I went into it in 2004 while serving under the CEO of His Fireplace Concert Music Ministry where I served for four years. My music ministry was initially named Worship Ablaze with it we hosted concerts for three years in 2005, 2006, 2007.”

In 2007, he relocated from Uyo to Lagos and joined the music ministry of the Realm of Glory International Church under the leadership of Pastor Sam & Rev. Grace Aiyedogbon. From 2015 to 2017, he served as the music director of Realm of Glory, Ipaja branch.

Speaking further on his foray in the vineyard, “I was sent to go and do music serving under Pastor Toni Akintara, a passionate and energetic woman of God. It has been a fulfilling moment for me as I am doing it full time and currently getting set to release singles before launching out fully. My church is a church that prepares you to make sure that you are well grounded before you are launched out,” he said.

As Ukeme and his team are getting set to set Lagos ablaze through his concert slated for evening of Sunday, April 22 at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Corner Stone Parish, My Father’s House, Okota, Lagos, Ukeme reiterated his commitment to draw more souls to Christ just as people should look out for unusual touch from God, music in another dimension like never seen before. “We are putting things together to make the outing successful. This is my first outing since I came to Lagos 10 years ago. We trust for an unusual experience.”

According to him some of guest artistes expected at the explosive concert are Tim Godfrey, Yemi Levite, Rev. Ethel Odungide, Pastor Aity Dennis, Minister Naomi Classik, Raptureman, Minister Joshua Bassey, Minister Sam, and Pastor Stephen Elbuba, Worshippers and De Awesome crew.