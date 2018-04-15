Universal Music Nigeria Partners Runway Jazz

Universal Music Nigeria recently announced its partnership with Runway Jazz, an annual jazz festival that fuses fashion and music.

The partnership is the first of its kind for the company which opened its Nigerian office late last year.

Present at the signing was Sipho Dlamini, the Managing Director of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa (English-speaking) who shared the company’s commitment in promoting the music culture in Nigeria.

“Universal Music is the number one entertainment company in the world and as such in the continent, we pride ourselves for upholding the same title. In Nigeria as we do in other countries that we operate, we have a record label where we sign local talents, then we also do live events. And on the live events, we conceptualise, produce and partner with companies like Runway Jazz to produce music concert, conferences, festivals and music related experiences. So for us it is a huge honour to be working with Runway Jazz festival on this two-day event, the conference and the jazz festival itself. We are very excited to be given the opportunity to partner with a prestigious jazz event. This will be the flagship event in Africa and we are very happy to be given the opportunity.”

The Runway Jazz was conceived two years ago by Afolabi Oke and is also in partnership with The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) with a mandate to promote global peace, unity and dialogue. Previous editions of the event have attracted the cream of the society and paraded international acclaimed jazz artistes like Najee.

Speaking at the signing of the new deal, Afolabi Oke revealed that the Lagos state government has been very supportive in promoting Jazz in Nigeria.

This year’s event which will take place on April 29, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos will be headlined by international Grammy award nominee Gerald Albright. There will also be performances by Tiwa Savage, Sweet Sound, Beyond Vocal, Heavy Wind and Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN).