Tragedy as Man Shoots Lady, Chief Mourner During Burial Ceremony

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The sleepy town of Amanato Mburumbu in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state was thrown into double mourning, weekend following the shooting to death of a lady and the wounding of the chief mourner during a burial ceremony in the area.

The people had gathered to bid farewell to their departed one when another hitherto lively lady of about 40 years dropped dead right before the corpse that was about to be laid to rest.

Confirming the sad incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu said tragedy struck when a man later identified as one Daniel Chukwu of Amanato Mburumbu stormed the burial ceremony arena with his single barrel locally-made gun and perhaps never knew it was already set for action.

According to him, it was gathered that as the burial ceremony heated up and as suspect tried unslinging his gun, it allegedly discharged accidentally and got one Ngozi Eze a female of about 40 years from Amanato Mburumbu who was confirmed dead.

The chief mourner identified as one Hawaya Nworiuzo was also injured; hence he was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Most of those who had come to sympathise with the family that lost their loved one reportedly took to their heels immediately they heard the gunshot as they initially thought some herdsmen had invaded the place.

“Meanwhile the state command of the Nigeria Police force has commenced a full scale investigation into the incident just as the suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations.

“Recovered from the suspect is the gun and the deceased has been deposited in a nearby mortuary for autopsy,” he said.