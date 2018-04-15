Residents Flee Communities for Fear of Attack in Zamfara

Mohammed Aminu in Gusau

Residents of no fewer than 20 communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State have fled their homes to avoid being attacked by bandits.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Attahiru Ahmed, made this known while briefing journalists in the Anka council at the weekend.

According to him, many communities in the local government area are now living in fear following incessant attacks by bandits in the area.

The monarch, who spoke through the Waziri of Anka Emirate, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, lamented that the bandits had attacked Kuru-kuru and Jarkuka villages last week Wednesday and killed 26 innocent people with threat of more attacks.

He maintained that the precarious security situation had scared even the neighbouring villages to flee en masse into Anka town to take refuge.

“As you are aware, the residents of communities who live close to the bush have fled their villages because they are more prone to attacks by the bandits.

” These bandits usually announce the schedule for their attacks before visiting any of the targeted village in their list. This is why Anka Local Government headquarters has become overpopulated now,” he lamented.

He expressed dismay that the security agencies had failed to protect the people but only provide security for the burial of those killed.

The monarch expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts of the federal government towards tackling banditry in the area.

He said that the Emirate has declared a three-day mourning within which they would observe fasting to seek God’s intervention on the matter.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the council, Alhaji Mustapha Gado, decried the migration of villagers to the local government headquarters on daily basis for fear of possible attacks by bandits.

He added that the local government economy is being threatened by overpopulation.