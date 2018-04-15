Ex-diaspora, Taofik Adegbite, others Set for Commonwealth Business Forum

Diaspora-returnee, a champion of Nigeria’s Local Content and CEO Marine Platforms, Taofik Adegbite, is one of the business leaders drawn from across the Commonwealth nations who will be part of deliberations and provide profound perspectives on the future of business within the Commonwealth community in the forthcoming Commonwealth Business Forum in London.

According to information from the Commonwealth Business Council, “for the first time since 1997, the UK will host Commonwealth leaders for the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting; representing the interests of over 2.6 billion people. Throughout the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), 5,000 top leaders from business, politics, academia and culture will come together to showcase the Commonwealth’s vibrant and diverse network. This is a truly unique and historic opportunity to promote and celebrate the very best of the Commonwealth to a global audience.

“The Commonwealth Business Forum is an integral part of the CHOGM and brings together businesses critical to trade and investment leadership with Government to debate the issues facing their countries in 2018 and beyond.”

Indeed, the presence of proven Nigerian business leaders like Taofik will in many ways add value to the discussions at the forum and help to accentuate the Nigeria’s efforts in enabling a new breed of intellectually-strong, corporate governance-focused and ethically-driven entrepreneurs to strengthen its economy and inspire more business champions in the country and across the Commonwealth.

Taofik, after saying good bye to the UK, his former abode, some years ago, arrived home to join hands with his two friends, Biodun Odunsi and Baji Nyam, and founded Marine Platforms which has now become a leader in the Nigerian oil services sector.

Presently, Marine Platforms boast of multi-million-dollar assets including two multi-purpose field and ROV support vessels which are symbolically branded African Inspiration and African Vision; a workforce of over 120; impressive global oil clientele and an astounding annual turn-over through which the company makes significant contribution in tax payments to the Nigerian government.

Theirs is a fascinating story fitting for the atmosphere of the Commonwealth Business Forum as it effectively underscores the gains of local content and the result of credible international partnerships.

Already, major stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry like Chevron, Shell and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring and Board (NCDMB), have consistently made reference to Taofik and his company, as an example of the can-do-spirit of most Nigerians. This forum certainly presents a veritable platform to showcase Nigeria’s expertise to the world.