2019: Wike Gets Rivers South-east Senatorial District Endorsement

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers South-east Senatorial District has endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike for a second term on the strength of the countless projects executed by the governor in the area.

The senatorial endorsement was unanimously approved by thousands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in a voice vote during the Rivers South-east Senatorial District Solidarity Rally held in honour of the governor at Bori yesterday.

Moving the motion for the adoption of Rivers State Governor as the sole candidate for the 2019 Governorship Election, Senator Lee Maeba said there is no vacancy for anyone from Rivers South-East Senatorial District to contest for the governorship seat .

He said: “Governor Wike will be re-elected and sworn-in for a second term in office on May 29, 2019. Governor Wike’s Development Records speak for him. He will be promoted for a job well done”.

Maeba said the people of Rivers South-east will resist any attempt to use the military to steal their votes.

Seconding the motion, Senator Olaka Nwogu said the people of Rivers State deserve a performing leader in the class of Wike to consolidate on the gains of his state-wide development.

Presiding, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani, said the people of the area would work hard to deliver Wike.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Moses Wifa (SAN), said the Rivers State Governor has performed beyond measures. He said the Rivers State Governor is imbued with vision, character and strength to serve the people.

Wifa said in the face of the failure of the APC Federal Government, Wike has stood firm as the hope of the down-trodden.

In a welcome address on behalf of the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said the governor need not campaign because his legacy projects and human capital development will speak for him.

In their goodwill messages by former Deputy Governor, Engineer Tele Ikuru, and former Senate Majority Whip, Senator Adawari Pepple, assured the governor that the people of the area would mobilise for his re-election.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, said the support and endorsement of the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District would never be in vain.

He said already, the district has benefited from life changing and economic enhancing programmes such as Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Bori Zonal Hospital, Opobo General Hospital, Ngo General Hospital, Camp Mbano Road, Kpopie-Bodo Road, Bodo General Hospital and Eleme-Oyigbo Road.

He said: “All promises are being fulfilled for the people of the senatorial district. We shall continue to work for the benefit of Rivers people “.

The governor said his administration will never abandon the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District. He said on the other side, the APC has abandoned the people of the area, denying them key projects.

“APC Federal Government promised you clean-up, but they are now planning to build a prison in the area. They take our oil, pollute our environment, but will never invest in the environment.

“They don’t deserve a second chance. Anybody from Rivers State who is still supporting the APC must be examined”, he said. Hundreds of APC members defected to the Peoples Democratic Party at the rally.