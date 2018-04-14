Human Trafficking: Security institute lauds synergy between Oba of Benin, Obaseki administration

…urges youths to embrace emerging economic opportunities in Edo

The Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, has commended the synergy between the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in the fight against human trafficking, illegal migration and modern-day slavery in the state.

The Directing Staff and Syndicate Supervisor of the Institute, Mrs. Angela Oleseni, gave the commendation at a dinner organised for members of Course 11 Team from the Institute, at the Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

Mrs. Oleseni, who led the team on the one-week study tour of the state, said “The efforts of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and Governor Obaseki, to curb illegal migration and human trafficking in the state,are highly commendable.”

“The Institute is aware that the curse placed on traffickers by the Oba of Benin is part of the collaborations between the traditional institution and the state government to curb human trafficking in the state.

“We, however, appeal for people in the state to support these initiatives to curb human trafficking and illegal migration,” she added.

Oleseni noted that the report of the study carried out by the delegates from the Institute will be made available to the state government to direct or fine-tune policy making, adding, “A representative of the state government will be required to sit with the delegates during the compilation of the report in Abuja on April 18. After receiving details of the state government’s efforts to curb the menace, the delegates went out to do their own findings, which were used to substantiate the claims of the state government. What we found out is not different from what you told us.”

Representative of the Governor of Edo State and Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, expressed satisfaction with the delegates’ work, adding that the team’s work will guide policy-making.

According to him, “We have engaged ourselves, cross fertilized ideas and I am happy that the interrogation ended successfully. Edo has no incidence of ethnic agitations due to the cultural affinity that exists among all the tribes and the role of the Oba of Benin. This contributes to the smooth relationship between the state government and the traditional institutions in the state.”