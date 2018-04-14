Honda Accord Takes North American Car of the Year Award

At the North American International Auto Show, the Honda Accord was crowned Car of the Year, beating out other nominees like the Toyota Camry.

The judges for the North American Car of the Year Award announced that the all new Honda Accord would be taking home the prize. The Car of the Year award is reserved for models that are new or significantly updated for 2018.

This is the third win in a row for Honda, with the Civic taking Car of the Year in 2016 and the Ridgeline winning Truck of the Year in 2017.

With an increase in cargo space, a more luxurious interior, the new Accord is a faster, more efficient, and more comfortable cruiser than Honda’s past iterations. Plus, it has a front-mount intercooler to give you cred with the cool kids.

The mid-size sedan may be an ever-shrinking segment of the car buying market, but that hasn’t stopped Honda from giving that niche an exciting and practical package.

North American Car of the Year Juror Chris Paukert said of the Accord, “Honda seems to have executed some sort of magic trick—not only is this 10th-generation Accord far sleeker and more decisively styled than its predecessor, it’s somehow roomier inside, too.

Even in low-end trims, it drives well and offers a strong amount of standard equipment.”

Honda hopes to continue this run of good results with the white-hot Civic Type R, the recent release of the Clarity plug-in hybrid, and a rebooted Insight making its very first appearance at the North American International Auto Show.