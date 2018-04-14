E-PACE Embodies Jaguar DNA with a Balance Between Agility and Comfort

By Bennett Oghifo



The Jaguar E-PACE incorporates a balance between nimbleness and comfort. It fits all terrain with is good ground clearance.

This elegant vehicle is available at Coscharis Motors in Nigeria. It is one piece of machinery to collect.

The E-PACE chassis uses the sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension concept developed for the Jaguar F-PACE. The Integral Link architecture separates lateral and longitudinal forces, providing the optimum combination of responsive steering and handling with longitudinal impact absorption and refinement.

The E-PACE’s advanced rear suspension is also incredibly compact, maximising interior space and allowing for generous wheel travel and articulation that gives the compact SUV excellent all-surface capability. A new front suspension design further enhances the driver’s connection to the road. The front knuckle is a lightweight hollow-cast aluminium component designed to provide additional camber for improved turn-in and minimise understeer. A specially-tuned front subframe was developed to generate a stiffer structure including solid rear mounts to contribute to the vehicle’s connected steering feel.

The use of stiff suspension bushes and anti-roll bars enhance the sense of performance by improving steering responses and control while ensuring low roll angles, which are a key part of making the E-PACE a true Jaguar.

“With the E-PACE, our aim was to develop a Jaguar SUV that feels and responds with the character of any of our rear-wheel drive vehicles. It was fundamental to us that E-PACE delivers exceptional drive dynamics, yet is refined and comfortable, and this was achieved with intelligent solutions, such as the compact Integral Link rear suspension and the semi-solid mounted front subframe. Here is an all-wheel-drive compact performance SUV that has the precision and body control to make the E-PACE as rewarding for the driver as it is comfortable for the passengers,” According to Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity, Jaguar.

Jaguar engineers have used lightweight aluminium suspension components extensively, increasing stiffness and reducing unsprung mass, to achieve the E-PACE’s dynamic performance. The rear suspension is mounted on a light, stiff steel subframe to optimise both steering responses and refinement.

Configurable Dynamics

The E-PACE’s Configurable Dynamics package allows customers to access even more of the compact performance SUV’s rich dynamic range by enabling the driver to tailor the driving experience to suit both the conditions and their own personal preferences – selecting either Normal or Dynamic settings for the throttle response mapping, steering response and transmission shift speed.

JaguarDrive Control in all E-PACE models gives customers a choice of four driving modes, selected using buttons on the centre console:

· Normal – an optimum balance of performance, control and comfort for regular journeys

· Dynamic – a more engaging driving experience, with dedicated Dynamic settings for a wide range of vehicle systems. Depending on the vehicle specification, these can include the steering, throttle response, AWD/Active Driveline, transmission shift strategy, Dynamic Stability Control and Torque Vectoring by Braking

· ECO – modifies settings to optimise fuel economy and encourage a more efficient driving style, with revised settings for throttle response, automatic transmission, climate control and other interior comfort features

· Rain, Ice and Snow – enhances stability in low-grip conditions with revised settings for Dynamic Stability Control, throttle response and automatic transmission

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

The E-PACE has an advanced all-wheel-drive system that complements Jaguar’s characteristic rear-wheel-drive handling balance and agile steering feel.

The E-PACE is equipped with a range of advanced technology to deliver exceptional agility and feedback through the corners, efficiency during steady-state cruising and outstanding all-surface capability, delivered via the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Standard Driveline: confidence on all surfaces, in all weathers

The permanent AWD system reacts to driving conditions to seamlessly distribute engine torque for optimal control and confidence in all circumstances on 110kW and 132kW Ingenium diesel models and the 183kW Ingenium petrol.

In normal conditions, the system intelligently distributes torque between the front and rear to maximise stability and handling, or fuel economy, where appropriate. On slippery surfaces the system can send almost all of the engine’s power to the rear if the front axle loses traction.

Active Driveline: intelligent performance

The E-PACE’s Active Driveline all-wheel drive (AWD) system is a technological first for Jaguar that combines phenomenal all-wheel traction with Jaguar’s unmistakable rear wheel drive character. The system’s torque-biasing capability delivers outstanding assurance and dynamic handling, as well as helping to reduce fuel consumption.

The Active Driveline AWD system can transfer almost all the engine torque to the rear axle in extreme conditions. Under standard conditions, the nominal torque split delivers a rear-wheel-drive character, ensuring the E-PACE handles with the clarity and feel of a rear-wheel-drive sports car.

At the rear axle, two independent electronically-controlled wet-plate clutches distribute torque between the rear wheels, with the capability to direct 100 per cent of that torque to either rear wheel in 100 milliseconds (0.1 seconds). The extraordinary capability of the E-PACE’s Active Driveline AWD system ensures the compact SUV remains stable and predictable in all conditions.

Data from the E-PACE’s vehicle sensors enables the software to analyse the driving conditions and calculate the optimum torque distribution, updating every 10 milliseconds (0.01 seconds). The Active Driveline can then distribute torque to the rear wheel with the most available traction in an instant, enabling the vehicle to respond intelligently to different driving situations.

When the E-PACE corners, the driveline’s software analyses the yaw rate, throttle position, steering angle and lateral acceleration. The control unit will pre-emptively distribute more torque to the outside wheels when cornering based on lateral acceleration and steering angle, contributing to a neutral and predictable base handling balance. If the beginning of understeer is detected, the control unit sends even more torque to the outer rear wheel, keeping the vehicle pointing precisely where the driver is steering. If oversteer is detected, the system stabilises the vehicle by locking both rear clutches equally to provide yaw damping, making it easier for the driver to safely recover from the situation.

On low-friction surfaces, the E-PACE’s Active Driveline can allow the driver to initiate power-on oversteer and maintain a controlled drift. On very slippery surfaces, Active Driveline maintains the E-PACE’s composure and fully utilises available traction from each tyre. The slip control unit monitors individual wheel speeds every 10 milliseconds (0.01 seconds) and adjusts torque transfer to each rear wheel to minimise wheel slip and maintain vehicle stability. During mu-split conditions, the control system will lock both rear clutches to provide traction performance equal to that of a conventional AWD vehicle equipped with a locking rear differential.

During steady state cruising, Active Driveline disengages the AWD system, sending power only to the front axle, increasing fuel efficiency due to reduced parasitic losses. The system can re-engage AWD seamlessly within just 300 milliseconds (0.3 seconds) when a change in driving conditions is detected.

The technology ensures all four wheels are engaged whenever needed – pulling away from rest, accelerating sharply around a corner or when poor driving conditions are detected. When ECO mode is selected using the JaguarDrive controller, the disconnect thresholds are revised to optimise fuel efficiency but in Rain, Ice and Snow and Dynamic modes, all-wheel drive is always on.

Active Driveline is available on the 221kW petrol variant, providing the ultimate combination of Jaguar driving dynamics and all-surface traction.

Torque Vectoring by Braking

The E-PACE also offers a brake-based Torque Vectoring option that works with the car’s AWD system to support the driver in fast on-road cornering and enhanced traction in off-road conditions.

The Torque Vectoring system uses the brakes to imitate the effect of a torque-vectoring differential, balancing the distribution of engine torque between all four wheels during cornering, improving grip and steering control, reducing understeer and enhancing driver confidence.

The E-PACE’s Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) module uses the compact SUV’s yaw sensors, steering input, and longitudinal and lateral acceleration to spot the onset of under- and oversteer. Once detected, engine torque is decreased and imperceptible levels of braking torque is applied to individual wheels to alter the vehicle back to the driver’s intended path.

The Torque Vectoring system is active whether the compact SUV is on-throttle, off-throttle or braking. The level of intervention varies according to the selected JaguarDrive mode, with responses optimised for both Dynamic and Rain, Ice and Snow driving settings.

All surface capability

The E-PACE offers All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), the low-speed cruise control that helps drivers maintain optimum control in low-traction conditions.

Developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s all-terrain specialists, the system recognises differences between surfaces to exploit available grip by automatically adjusting engine and brake settings. The intelligent ASPC system is available on automatic models only and functions between 1.8km/h and 30km/h to ensure getaway and smooth, safe progress in slippery conditions such as icy roads, wet grass and muddy tracks.

The system can also maintain a comfortable, steady speed on steep inclines and descents, enabling the driver to focus fully on steering and negotiating obstacles.

The system is operated using the cruise control settings and even works from a standstill, allowing the driver to pull away without touching the pedals and then maintain a steady, pre-set, speed. A dedicated launch feature, Low Friction Launch, is also available. It features a unique throttle map that allows the driver to maintain complete control and operate the accelerator pedal as normal to pull away in challenging conditions.