…’No restriction of movement’

As part of Edo State government’s renewed effort to rid the city of dirt, the government has scheduled a special environmental sanitation exercise for Saturday, April 14, 2018.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., said, “The special environmental sanitation will hold between 7 am to 10 am. There will be no restriction of movement, every person is expected to participate in the exercise by ensuring their surroundings are clean.”

Ogie noted that the state government will use the special environmental sanitation day to clear all sites where wastes have been accumulated in the state capital as waste managers will be mobilised to all zones in the city for easy waste management.

He urged residents in the state to ensure regular environmental sanitation around their surroundings, and stressed that “The state government frowns at the situation where citizens have continued to disregard environmental laws on waste disposal and use of social amenities in the state.”

He said, “The state government will not hesitate to invoke relevant provisions of extant laws in prosecuting persons who dispose refuse indiscriminately in the state, as mobile courts have been established to prosecute offenders. Owners of uncompleted buildings and vacant lands are to clear and keep such places free from weeds and refuse.”

The SSG assured that “The state government is collaborating with local government councils across the state to ensure a clean Edo State.”