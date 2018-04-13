SDP Changes Constitution Manifesto, Logo to Accommodate New Members

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Thursday said it was set to present to Nigerians the “new SDP’’ as the party is expected to unveil a new party structure with its new constitution, manifesto, flag and logo.

The national spokesperson of the party, Mr. Adakole Ijogi, told THISDAY in Abuja that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party would hold on April 18, when the leaders are expected to do the presentation the following day.

According to him, SDP will go in for a NEC meeting to smoothen out edges and adopt all the legal changes that have been made with the coming in of the new political actors on the 18th after the NEC meeting.

“The next day, 19, the SDP will be officially unveiled to Nigeria. In that unveiling it will feature: a new manifesto of the party; the new constitution of the party; the new logo of the party; the flag of the party; and we shall launch a new structure of the party, which is one of the new structures of the party; the youth parliament and the women assembly; new membership identity card of the party.

“We are migrating from the analogue system to a digital platform. All these will be launched to show Nigerians that the SDP is ideologically driven and a modern party. The SDP will use economic and social intervention within the democratic space.”

Adakole added that the party would launch a youth parliament and a women assembly to show all-inclusiveness and that there will be a generational partnership as the party will launch the not-too-young-to-lead-idea for youths that are between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

He added: “We shall show Nigerians our all-inclusiveness of women, youths and the physically challenged to show that we are a caring party and we are a party that cares about the welfare of Nigerians.

“Our youth parliament will consist of members from the polling unit level to the national level; they shall constitute parliaments in the different levels and at the top.

“Each of the parliament will elect a leader who will sit in council with the NWC (National Working Committee) and in the NEC. The same thing goes for the women assembly; in promoting the idea of the-not-too-young-to-run bill, which is awaiting Presidential assent.’’

Speaking further, he said the NEC would fix a date for the non-elective convention.