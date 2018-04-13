Obaseki’s developmental projects expanding Edo’s economic frontiers – Ohonbamu

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, has said the various development initiatives of Governor Godwin Obaseki are designed to create multiple economic opportunities in the state.

Ohonbamu made the submission in a paper presentation titled: State; Governance and Ethnic Nationalism, delivered to delegates of the Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, who are in Benin City, Edo State capital, on a study tour.

He said the governor’s unique style of governance has, in the past 15 months, engendered a new sense of duty among public servants, imbued the people with hope and set the state on a new course of socio-economic engineering and transformation.

According to him, “Obaseki’s administration has continued to open more areas for development and economic enhancement, which will create prosperity for Edo people. In the past one year, the governor has remained committed to his campaign promises to create wealth and economic growth in the state. And as the days go by, we see the manifestation of his promises.”

He said the state government has adopted technology-driven innovations in training civil servants, including teachers and administrators, noting that Obaseki is correcting flaws in the educational sector.

“In the health sector, the state government has resolved to fix primary healthcare to improve quality and access to healthcare services that will target 70 per cent of health concern and reduce the burden on secondary and tertiary healthcare systems,” he added.

On ethnic nationalism, Ohonbamu said the Oba of Benin, who is the custodian of culture and tradition in Benin Kingdom, has continued to support the policies of the state government. The support has continued to yield tremendous result, he said.

“The Community Development Associations (CDAs) whose activities posed threats to economic growth in the state before the Obaseki administration, was banned following the state government’s anti-CDA law. The law was fully supported by the revered monarch, Oba Ewuare II. Today, investors, who are ready to do business in the state are no longer harassed with outrageous levies.”

Speaking on efforts to curb human trafficking, Ohonbamu said the Oba if Benin ‘s curse on traffickers was another boost to the government’s effort to address the menace and rehabilitate returned victims.