NYSC Lose Three Corps Members in Nasarawa

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State thursday said it lost three corps members comprising two males and a female in the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 service year.

The state Coordinator of the scheme, Mrs. Zainab Isah, disclosed this thursday in Lafia during the passing out parade of corps members of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 service year in the state.

The coordinator, however, stated that six corps members erred during the service year and would serve extension of service commensurate with their offences.

According to her, “A total of 2,049 corps members passed out after a successful service year in the state. This comprises 961 males and 1,097 females.”

Isah, however, appealed to the Nasarawa State Government to off set the backlog of the outstanding corps members stipends being owed the out-going corps members by the state government.

In his response, the state Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Muhammed Abdullahi, assured the management of the NYSC in the state of government’s readiness to off set the outstanding stipends owed the corps members.