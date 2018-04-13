NITDA, SystemSpecs Lead Discussions at BoICT Lecture 2018

Emma Okonji

The board and management of CommunicationsWeek Media Limited has announced two of the keynote speakers for this year’s Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Distinguished Lecture series.

They are the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and MD/CEO, SystemSpecs Ltd, Mr. John Tani Obaro.

Both are distinguished Nigerians and they will speak on the theme “Leveraging ICT Value for Building Institutions” at the event.

This year’s Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture/Awards Series is slated for Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Lagos.

The CEO, Communication Week Media Ltd, organisers of the BoICT Distinguished Lecture/Awards Series, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, said: “The choice of Pantami as one of the keynote speakers was deliberate because he is an exceptional public servant conducting government business in transparent manner”

Regarded as the IT sector’s anti-corruption Czar, Pantami has redefined public service elevating NITDA as one of the most respected agencies in Nigeria.

Prior to his appointment, he worked as an academia in various capacities and has authored more than a dozen books on many areas ranging from Technology, Religion and Peaceful coexistence.

The NITDA boss will be joined by Obaro, a technology entrepreneur, public speaker and founder of SystemSpecs Nigeria Limited.

Obaro is passionate about promoting and advancing local software development in Nigeria and beyond.

A mentor and motivator, Obaro has given presentations and speeches advocating youth empowerment and IT entrepreneurship.

Pantami and Obaro will join the exclusive list of keynote speakers at BoICT Distinguished Lecture Series.

Past speakers include: the former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe; former Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC),Yomi Bolarinwa; CEO at OR System France and a specialist in Counterparty Risk, Dr. Jean Luc Fort; and Chairman, Knowledge Factory International, United Kingdom, Professor Chris Nwagboso, among others.

The BoICT events had in the past, drew top politicians and government functionaries as well captains in the ICT industry and financial institutions.