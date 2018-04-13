Graphic Designers Hold Contest

Ellae Branding Agency, an international award-winning agency fluent in digital marketing, PR, graphic design, website design development, marketing and advertising communications, hosted its maiden edition of the previously online Designer’s Arise Contest – www.designersarise.com. The contest which has been running online monthly for over two years, has ensured the exposure and award of over 100 graphic designers in the Nigerian space. According to the CEO, Mrs. Noella Ekezie, the purpose of the Designer’s Arise platform is to “create a community for Nigerian graphic designers, giving them an avenue to interact and learn from one another, while exposing them to local and international opportunities.”

The Live contest held in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, with 40 top notch graphic designers from around the country who had gone through a rigorous shortlisting process in attendance. The event was proudly sponsored by Wakanow.com, Redbull and GTBank. The designers were assigned a brief by Wakanow.com to execute within a two-hour timeframe. At the end of the event, three winners were selected by the judges: Mrs. Noella Ekezie, Mrs. Banke Alawaye and Mr. Fisayo Fosudo, with the first prize winner, Mr. Ifeoluwa Sopeju going home with N100,000 and a ticket to Dubai courtesy of Wakanow.com and the second prize winner, Mr. Michael Smith, going home with N75,000. The contestant who came in third, Mr. Emmanuel Oisemaye was not left out of the mix, as he was also awarded N50,000 for his spectacular designs.

According to the Ellae Branding Agency management, the recently concluded maiden Designer’s Arise Contest Live Edition served as the forerunner of many more editions to come. In the words of the CEO, “The Designer’s Arise Contest will be a quarterly event, addressing every aspect of the design field and drawing on graphic designers from around Africa. Our aim is to project Africa to the world through design and to provide an enabling platform for creative talent to showcase their work and get discovered by the global design and tech communities.”

The Designers Arise Contest is among a plethora of initiatives Ellae Branding Agency has put together to empower the Nigerian youths in the Design and Tech fields. Another one of such initiatives is the Ellae Training Academy, the foremost design, branding and digital training academy in Africa, which facilitates world class branding, design, digital and technology training programmes for the Nigerian youth and entrepreneurs.

Ellae Branding Agency is a full-service agency based in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded in 2011, the company provides branding and communications services to corporate and SMEs both locally and internationally.