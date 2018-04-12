Smile Offers Customers Free Data, Free Device Swap

Emma Okonji

Smile Nigeria has introduced another attractive value adding service, designed to delight its teaming subscribers. This broadband company is offering its customers free 1GB data daily for 365 days on a minimum of 500MB daily usage from their paid bundle.

Aptly dubbed “Get 1GB FREE Daily for 365Days” the service is specifically designed for customers that have not used their Smile device in the last 90days. The service ensures that those who use a minimum of 500MB in a day from their paid bundle will get 1GB free data for use the next day. The ubiquitous nature of the offer extends to the fact that data can be used for voice, internet, video streaming and SMS. Another attraction of the offer is that data utilisation is anytime of the day. The offer avails the customer of free 1GB data that is valid for 1 day.

In a similar development, Smile has given its customers an opportunity to have their faulty devices replaced at no additional cost to them. A statement from the company indicated that effective Monday 3rd April, 2018 customers can swap their faulty Smile devices for free.

An innovative and multiple award-winning broadband company, Smile launched West Africa’s first true 4G LTE network in Ibadan in 2013 thereby revolutionising the way people access the internet. The company has, repeatedly, been applauded for bringing superFast, reliable mobile broadband service to Nigeria for Nigerians. It has also received plaudits for innovative services and customer-centric products.

One of such is the recent win of Telecoms Leadership Prize 2018.