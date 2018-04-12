Large Michaels to Address Customers’ Needs with Experience Stores

Emma Okonji

The Managing Director, Large Michaels Limited, Mr. Michael Ezeamama has expressed the company’s determination to deliver greater value to its customers and proactively address their needs, using modern technology to drive its experience stores.

Speaking at the official opening of its experience store in Lagos, Ezeamama said the company accepted the inevitable challenge to re-invent having known that the world of technology is rapidly changing, and hence it has taken the bold step to lead in the introduction of an experience centre in computing and printing for the local industry.

According to him, the idea is not just to ask for a product, but also to experience it, see it, feel it, touch it and know what it is capable of, before making the crucial decision to purchase it.

“While retaining the essential qualities of integrity and passionate commitment to our partners and business allies, we have become more aware of the dynamics and strategic dimensions of providing value in a 21st Century business environment,” Ezeamama said.

He added that the vision of Large Michaels is a journey driven by the desire to serve the customer better.

He said: “We are constantly aware of the fact that in order to do this, we need to understand the customer; the world in which the customer lives and the need it creates. The official launch is a very significant in this journey as it clearly marks our stride towards providing a higher level of coordination in order to provide excellent service delivery and customer satisfaction.”

He added that the company would be expecting nothing less than seven powerful outlets in Nigeria and so many others outside Nigeria in the next five years, based on its development programme.

He emphasised that the stronghold of the company is along the lines of its consciously designed 3G technology, which are centered around good quality, good pricing and good services, adding that this will push the company into rendering good customer-based services.

The District Head, Western, Central Africa and Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Afe, said Large Michaels has been partnering with HP over five years, describing the years of partnership as being that of consistency, integrity and great partnership.

She added that HP believes in the aspiration of Large Michaels, hence the partnership has been so strong which translates to effective service delivery