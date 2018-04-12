Idamadudu, Igbinosun Fail to Reach 200m Final, Montsho Wins 400m Gold

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

In the women’s 200m event of the Commonwealth Games that Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor won the gold at the last edition in Glasgow, Scotland four years ago, no Nigerian sprinter made it to the final scheduled to hold thursday in Gold Coast, Australia.

Both Janet Idamadudu (23.69 secs) and Isoken Igbinosun (24.03) who raced in two of the three semi finals wednesday finished seventh respectively.

Yinka Ajayi capped a dismal outing for Team Nigeria in the track and field event of the Day Seven of Gold Coast 2018 with a mind bugling eighth place finish in the women’s 400m.

She clocked a poor 52.26 secs at the Carrara Stadium Track in the event won by Amantle Montsho (50.15) of Botswana. Jamaica’s Anastasia Le-roy won silver with a time of 50.57 while her compatriot, Stephanie McPherson, was third (50.93) to settle for the bronze.

Meanwhile, dropped to the 10th position on the overall medals’ table of with no addition to the four gold and four silver harvested from the previous days outings.

The other African country in the Top 10 standing, South Africa moved up to fourth position with 10 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.