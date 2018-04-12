Gunmen Kill Syrian Businessman, Abduct Son in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Unidentified suspected kidnappers have killed a Syrian businessman, Ahmed Abu Areeda, and kidnapped his 14-year-old son, Muhammad, in Kano State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the deceased accompanied by his two children, went to the state office of the Nigerian Red Cross Society along Hospital Road to pick his car.

Some witnesses said the gunmen were about eight in number.

“He closed his shop around 8p.m., so he went to pick his car at the Red Cross office complex where he used to park. Unfortunately, the gunmen who parked outside the office in a green Peugeot car with tinted glass, were apparently waiting for him. Some of them followed the deceased into the compound while others remained outside.

“Those that followed the Syrian man inside the Red Cross office attacked and shot him in the head and took away one of his sons, Muhammad.”

However, another witness who was emotional, said the deceased’s second child ran to his shop and informed him that some gunmen had killed his father, saying: “When I went to the scene, I met him dead. They shot him through his ear.”

The state police spokesman, Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the incident, saying: “It was a case of suspected kidnappers who came to kidnap a boy and in the process they killed his father.”

Majia added that no arrest has made been in connection with the incident and that the whereabouts of the abducted boy was still unknown.

The police spokesman also said the police had commenced investigation into the case.