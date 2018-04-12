Group Gives Ohanaeze Youth Leader Ultimatum to Apologise to Nwodo

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Amalgamated Igbo Youth Assembly, the umbrella body of all Igbo youth groups, has given a seven-day ultimatum to the President of the Youth Wing of Ohanaeze, Mr. Okechukwu Isiguzoro, to tender an unreserved apology to the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, as well as the Igbo race for publicly calling for the suspension of the leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body.

The youths said Isiguzoro has by his action grossly defiled the custom, tradition and spiritualism of Igbo land.

This came on the heels of the purported suspension of the President General by the Youth Wing of of the socio-cultural organisation for allegedly romancing with a presidential aspirant from the North-east zone of the country.

The Amalgamated Igbo Youth Assembly, at a press conference addressed yesterday by its officials from the seven states that made up Ohanaeze, led by Franklyn Edede, said the current leadership of Ohanaeze is the most “acceptable, unparrelled and unequalled since the beginning of the organisation.”

The group also stated that the Ohanaeze Youth president has been ostracised from the group for portraying the Igbo youths in bad light as people who disrespect their elders.

The group noted that the purported suspension of Nwodo was an attempt “to distract our articulated, responsive and people-oriented President General, Nwodo, from his well felt vocality in defence of the entire Igbo race.”

The Igbo Youth Assembly warned those patronising Isiguzoro to desist from doing so henceforth, noting that his tenure as president has already elapsed.