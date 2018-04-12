Fayose Withdraws Murder Case Against Ekiti APC Chair, Others

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has consented to the appeal by well meaning Nigerians to withdraw an alleged murder case against the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Jide Awe and others of the party.

To this end, an Ekiti High Court in Ijero yesterday struck out the case against Awe and others standing trial on the murder of one Ayo Jeje and Mrs Julianah Adewumi at Erinjiyan in Ekiti West Local Government. In 2013, Jeje and Mrs Adewumi were defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when some suspected loyalists of Awe invaded the venue and shot them.

Awe, his aide, and other members of the APC have been on trial for the alleged murder.

Mrs Adewunmi was the mother of Mr. Segun Adewunmi, current Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State. Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolapo Kolade, at the High court 7, Ado Ekiti, before Justice Bamidele Omotosho, filed an application for the withdrawal of the case against Awe wednesday.

He said the state was withdrawing the case in order to promote peace and brotherliness among the people of Erinjiyan Ekiti, which is the community where both the complainant and the defendants in the matter hailed from.

He also said Fayose consented to the withdrawal of the case in spite of political differences because of his belief in posterity, peace and welfare of the people of the community which was said to have been divided over the court case.

Justice Omotosho, while granting the nod for the AG’s application, said the court supported the development because it was to promote peace.

Speaking with journalists on the development, Kolade said: “What happened in court today is far beyond politics, the governor in his usual characteristic manner of promoting peace and brotherliness in all communities in Ekiti and across party lines has intervened.

“In this matter, so many good people across Nigeria, even the defendants in this matter, have appealed to his excellency to intervene, particularly in Erijinran, more so as the defendants and complainant are of same family, the complainants have told us that the matter should be withdrawn. This development equally supports the cause of justice. One of the cardinal principles of justice is promotion of peace.

“The major beneficiary is Chief Awe, the APC chairman in Ekiti State. The complainant is the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.