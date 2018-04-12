CSOs Advocate Nature-based Solutions to Address Environmental Degradation in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has advocated the adoption of ‘nature-based solutions’ to address the current environmental degradation which has been identified as the major factor responsible for farmers/herders clashes across the country.

To this end, the CSOs advised Bauchi state government to embark on construction of water reservoirs, reactivation of malfunctioned mini earth dams and adoption of rain harvesting as part of measures re-green the devastated land mass.

These formed part of the decisions forwarded by the Network of Civil Society Organisation on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (NEWSAN) to the Bauchi state government as part of activities marking the end of a week-long programme of the World Water Day held in Bauchi recently.

The spokesman of the NEWSAN, Mr. Abu John, who led an advocacy team to the Ministry of Environment, expressed regret that deforestation activities continue unabated as people cut down available trees without making any effort to replace them.

He said, “Water is vital for man and animal survival and government should therefore embark on aggressive afforestation programme as well as enforce available laws to protect the environment considering the fact that water level is getting lower due to activities of man.”

John also advised the government to support irrigation system of farming to create jobs for the unemployed and to promote public, private partnership in the provision of water for the rural communities to stem rural-urban migration.

In her remark, Bauchi state Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Rifkatu Samson Danna said government would opt for provision of local wells in place of modern boreholes, following the increasing number of malfunctioned boreholes spread across the state.

She hailed some Bauchi-based NGOs including the Development Exchange Centre (DEC) for promoting environmental protection services, assuring that government would partner the CSOs to achieve the goal of raising awareness on the importance of preserving nature for the good of man and animals.