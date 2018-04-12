Court Discharges Two Boko Haram Suspects for Lack of Diligent Prosecution

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja wednesday discharged two persons, Ibrahim Ahmed and Sani Argungu, arraigned over alleged ties with Boko Haram for lack of diligent prosecution.

Justice Nyako, in setting the defendants free, noted that Ahmed had been in detention since 2013 while Argungu had been in detention since 2012 but the prosecution was yet to call its witnesses.

“Th defendants have been in custody with no trial because the prosecution cannot bring its witnesses to court, so I discharge the defendants and the suit is hereby struck out,” she said.

Justice Nyako, however, said when the prosecution was able to get its witnesses to attend court, the defendants could be re-arraigned.

The judge added that the defendants although discharged, would be monitored, warning them not to associate with any person of questionable character.

Ibrahim who said in his statement that he was a security guard at the Government House in Sokoto State, was alleged to have been responsible for giving passage to Boko Haram members.