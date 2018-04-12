Canon Introduces the EOS 6D Mark II to the Nigerian Market

As part of its #Liveforthestory campaign in Nigeria, leaders in imaging and business solutions, Canon Central and North Africa have introduced the lightest digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera Canon EOS 6D Mark II, into the Nigerian market. The camera will help photographers unlock their full creative potential and explore all the different avenues of digital photography in a bid to reiterate Canon’s commitment to the “Shoot-Remember-Share” ecosystem which is tied to its consumer- bound range of products.

The EOS 6D Mark II camera is designed for advanced-amateur photographers looking to improve their creative photography skills. The camera allows photographers to shoot with a Full-frame CMOS sensor DSLR camera to capture beautiful high-quality portraits and striking landscapes, even in low-light situations. Resistant to dust and moisture, the camera is also ideal for on-the-go shooting and gives users the power to approach their photography in new, exciting ways while maintaining reliable high performance to unleash their creative ambitions.

The 6D Mark II is a lightweight, full-frame DSLR with a 26.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor, which offers users unrivalled image quality and improved performance. Its high dynamic range ensures exceptional exposure latitude allowing users to push their boundaries when shooting in bright light conditions. The improved ISO 40,000, expanding to ISO 102,400, allows flexibility so documentary photographers can snap scenes with the confidence that details will be retained even in the darkest nights. Combined with the latest DIGIC 7 processor EOS 6D Mark II’s technology creates high quality files straight from the camera.

Moreover, with EOS 6D Mark II users can also command greater control over their creative vision thanks to the 45 point AF system, which can be customised and allows more precise tracking. The upgrade to EOS 6D Mark II gives users the possibility to capture difficult scenarios with fast, spontaneous action. Alongside DIGIC 7’s image processing advancements, the EOS 6D Mark II can also predict the movement of a subject across the frame and respond rapidly. When combined with the 6.5 fps, EOS 6D Mark II opens a whole new range of possibilities.

Speaking about the new camera, Sales and Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), Somesh Adukia said. “We are constantly working to better understand the sentiments of our customers in Nigeria and introducing cameras such as the EOS 6D Mark II enables us to better serve them. Our ‘closer to customers’ strategy has been one of the pillars of our growth in the African market and with the launch of this camera we aim to encourage our customers to tell more stories using imagery.”

“The new EOS 6D Mark II is evidence of Canon’s dedication to providing a wide range of camera choices for photographers of all skill levels in Nigeria. The product is tailored to fit the needs of photographers taking their first picture or video with a DSLR camera or those looking to make the jump to a Full-Frame sensor camera. The new and improved autofocus is way ahead of the previous generation and it performs extremely well, even in very low-light situations”. He added.

Creating products since 1937, Canon’s reputation is centred on quality, reliability and innovation.