Can Looting Ever End in Nigeria?

Some analysts believe that brazen looting of public funds can never cease in Nigeria, simply because it is the rich and highly-connected individuals who are involved are too powerful to be stopped. However China and Saudi Arabia have capital punishment for looting and near-zero occurrences. In your view, can looting ever cease in Nigeria like in China and how can that happen?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* Personally I regard looting as anathema to progress. If things remain the way they are, looting will continue. Nigeria looting is done systematically; the only solution is the China approach that stipulates death sentence and that should include all forms of corruption.

– Mr. Mark Ushie, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

* Yes, it (looting) can stop if the same law as in China is applied here.

– Pastor Babatunde Akinsanya, Lagos State

* It cannot, because existing institutions are not strengthened to perform their stipulated laws to pave way for social justice and accountability. Elective position is seen as an opportunity to acquire wealth, and our practice of democracy encourages loot. Let citizens change their mentality and amend the constitution for a single tenure of four years.

– Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke Founder, Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* If the values of integrity, hard work and prudence by which Nigerian were known are restored among the elite, looting would be highly reduced. And if we make the right laws and commit to ‘no sacred cow’ policy, it would become a thing of the past in no time.

– Ms. Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* Completely ending looting might be difficult to achieve but reducing it to the barest minimum is achievable. We simply have to remove the ‘lucrative aura’ surrounding public offices and re-invent our institutions by making them stronger like South Korea, China, Brazil etc.

– Mr. Iheanyi Chukwudi, B.A.R Resources, Apo, Abuja

* Looting never ends anywhere. But it can be minimised with laws and impartial judicial system. In addition, there should be good governance to ensure that basic infrastructure and financial systems are in place to facilitate healthcare, housing and education. Parents and society should also teach children that corruption does not begin and end with looting.

– Mr. Anonymous, Lagos State

* Looting can end in Nigeria…but sincerely I don’t know how. I just know that leaders should set examples first. We have seen nations which were baptized in looting before, but now it has reduced to the barest minimum. I believe it’s possible.

– Mr. Adewumi Temitope Michael, CEO Sarmic Farms, Kwara State

* How can looting end when Senators/Reps members earn millions and other looters remain untouched within the present government? Workers and pensioners’ entitlement till date have not been fully paid. Sterner punishment or revolution is the remedy to looting.

– Mr. Dogo Stephen, Kaduna State

* Yes, looting of our collective patrimony can be eradicated or at least minimised if all proven cases of corruption end in severe jail terms. We must also change our reward system where those who diligently serve their fatherland are assured of comfortable life in retirement.

– Mr. Paul Jideofor, Dept. of Languages, FCT COE, Zuba, Abuja

* No. Looting like cyclic robbery is unfortunately revered in Nigeria today. Brazen looting of public funds can never cease as it involves the untouchable elitists. Unlike China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Korea etc most laws are willfully disobeyed in Nigeria while justice is selective or evaded outright. We must prosecute offenders now.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi, Lagos State

* Looting will never end in Nigeria because many people see government as their personal inheritance. But if we see Nigeria as belonging to all, and our laws are respected and implemented without any bias, looting will surely end in Nigeria. Let’s do as China does firing squad straight for anyone caught looting! This must be done for success to occur.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* If we can fight corruption in Nigeria at the same rate in which we fought Ebola virus back then – despite party difference – our development will have no limit.

– Mrs. Ijeoma Nnorom, Lagos State

* Yes, looting can stop in Nigeria when a visionary and caring leader emerges. It takes just one man with a powerful vision of a new Nigeria that is corruption free. A leader who talks less, walk the talk and puts the people first will eradicate corruption from our dear country in a jiffy. Nigeria. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

* With names mentioned for corruption intake in governance, corruption will soon be a thing of the past. But we must continue to mention the names of those looting the treasury dry whenever they serve their fatherland.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* No, brazen looting of scarce public funds cannot cease in Nigeria, as greedy citizens, who are often implicated remain too powerful to be prosecuted. In China, Saudi Arabia, etc where laws are obeyed they have capital punishment for looting and near-zero occurrences. Nigerian office holders compromise the law easily and our laws are not implemented due to selfish interest. It’s time to fully sanitise the judiciary.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* Looting will one day stop in Nigeria. Fighting corruption depends on the institutions; leaders have little or nothing to do in fighting corruption. Once the law takes its due course, looting will be reduced or stopped completely. Secondly, the western world must stop the loot from entering their countries, even though they are benefiting from the stolen funds.

– Mr. Egbuna Nduanya, Political Scientist, Enugu State

* Yes, looting can end in Nigeria but it requires local and international concerted efforts. Functional institutions and mechanism to check impunities associated with looting in the country should be enacted and enforced. The people must be conscious of their responsibilities, and expose corruption; while foreign countries of destination must stop the flow into their system and sanction culprits in the looting spree.

– Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, Chair, Civil Society Network Against Corruption, Lagos

* Not even the death penalty can stop looting in Nigeria because it probably won’t be enforced. We have enough laws and institutions to curb corruption in Nigeria but enforcement, lack of diligent prosecution and a corrupt judiciary always lets us down. Therefore, the most effective way is to prevent the crime before it happens. TSA has done far more to reduce the access looters have to public funds than our criminal justice system and judiciary ever could.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* Looting can never cease in Nigeria because it is now part of our DNA and corruption has infused every part of our psyche and daily life. But with the Chinese method of swift execution, looting can be reduced to a bearable level.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

* Yes, it sure can; if only we can all agree it’s not in anyone’s best interest. When any looter knows that he will not be celebrated but heavily punished by the law, we’re then nearing the end of looting.

– Mr. Oluwapelumi Oyeniyi, Osogbo, Osun State

THE RESPONSE

Looting can end: 7

No, it cannot end: 7

Others: 6

Radical tip: Execute looters!

Total no of respondents: 20

Male: 17

Female: 3

Highest location: Lagos (8)

Next Week: Has Politics Sidelined Devt in Nigeria?

With political activities heating up across the country ahead of the 2019 general elections and PMB’s decision to run for a second term in office, analysts fear that development and good governance may be sidelined and put on hold in Nigeria. To you, has politics sidelined development in Nigeria and how can this be averted?

Please make your response direct, short and simple, and state your full name, title, organisation, and location. Responses should be sent between today (April 12 & Monday, April 16) to abimbolayi@yahoo.com, greatbimbo@gmail.com, AND abimbola.akosile@thisdaylive.com. Respondents can also send a short text message to 08023117639 and/or 08188361766 and/or 08114495306. Collated responses will be published on Thursday, April 19