Senate Floors Police IG in Rights Violation Suit

The FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja has dealt a big blow to the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, alleging violation of his fundamental human rights by the Senate.

The court presided over by Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad, yesterday dismissed the suit for lack of merit as Section 88 and 89 of the Nigeria’s Constitution empowers the lawmakers to carry out investigations on issues of public interest.

Joined in the suit are the Senate President, Senator Isah Misau and members of the ad-hoc committee that heard complaints of financial misappropriation levelled against the police.

The judge, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the IG failed to establish the element that constituted infringement on his fundamental human rights as he alleged against the Senate.

“His right has not been infringed to require the court’s intervention, inviting the applicant is a mere invitation to shed more light on the allegations leveled against him.

“More so, the Police Act also empowers the police to carry out investigation about itself which the police was already doing as at the time the allegations were raised,” the judge said.

The IG had approached the court seeking a declaration that the investigative activities of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee breached his rights as the Head of the Police Force.

He also sought for a declaration that his invitation to appear before the ad-hoc committee based on Misau’s petition was also a violation of his rights.