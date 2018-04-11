Okpekpe Road Race Goes Live on SuperSport

The sixth edition of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will be live on television across the globe come Saturday, May 12, 2018.

“This will be a live coverage with a difference,”

Director of Organisation of the Okpekpe race, Zack Amodu, while revealing some of the innovations in this year’s edition, said that all arrangements have been concluded with SuperSport for a live telecast of the first ever IAAF silver label race in Nigeria nay West Africa.

“We have sealed an agreement with our broadcast partner SuperSport for a live telecast of the event. SuperSport has been our broadcast partner since the start of the race in 2013 and what we have just done is to ensure the race goes live on television this time around to not only fulfill one of the key requirements of staging an IAAF silver label road race but also to ensure we get more people across the globe who have hitherto been limited by geographical constraint to watch the race live instead of waiting for a delayed broadcast,’Amodu further said, adding that SuperSport is already running the promo as one of its exciting packages sports lovers and non-sports lovers can look forward to in the month of May.

SuperSport General Manager, Felix Awogu, confirmed that the race will indeed be live on television on race day.

“We are delighted to be a strong part of the race and its success story. Okpekpe 10km Road Race has placed Nigeria on the map of the world and as a sporting destination of choice and we at SuperSport associate with events that have great impact on the lives of the people and the environment,” he said.

Awogu assured stakeholders that the coverage of the race will have the usual SuperSport touch of excellence.

”We broadcast so many marathon races on our channels. Just last weekend the IAAF Gold Label Paris and the Rotherdam Marathons were live on our channels with road race experts running the commentary. This is what will be done at the Okpekpe race. People at home will not only be watching the race for the $20,000 top prize money on offer but also follow the participants via the accompany commentaries that will give information about the athletes, their weak and strong points, personal and season’s bests as well as their major achievements on the road,” he concluded.

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will be the first IAAF Silver Label 10km race of the year. It will hold a day before the IAAF Gold Label Tata Consultancy Services World 10K in Bangalore, India.

The race is the only road race recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) in Nigeria and it is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, leaders in sports marketing and hospitality business in Nigeria.