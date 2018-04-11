Obaseki Appoints Acting Rector for Edo Mgt Institute

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced the appointment of Prof. Abiodun Falodun as the acting Rector of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, the governor said the appointment takes immediate effect, while the outgoing Rector, Patience Omosigho Edoimioya is to handover the administration of the institute and its property to the new rector.

Until his appointment, Falodun, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, University of Benin (UNIBEN). He had his first degree and postgraduate education in Pharmacy at UNIBEN.

A Fulbright scholar, he has held several academic and administrative positions at UNIBEN, as well as post-doctoral research positions in the United States, Japan, China, Germany and many other countries. He is a renowned researcher in natural product chemistry.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing plans to streamline the state’s policy on forestry and structure the state’s Forestry Commission, Obaseki has approved the constitution of a 16-member Advisory Committee on Forestry.

A statement also endorsed by Ogie said members of the committee are: Dr. Felix Idumah, Chief Osayande Obaseki, Andrew Egbadon, Dr. Felix Onogholo, Mr. Omo Ezomo, Abu Julius Ekpeshie, Daniel Omobude and Garrick Ede Blessing.

Others are: Christopher Omoregie, Prof. Esohe Obonor, Mr. Duke Osunbor, Mr. Samson Abu, Mr. Olajina Benjamin, Mr. Lucky Odeh, Mr. Oregbeme Anthony and Mr. Nimmo Bassey.

The SSG said the swearing-in ceremony of the committee held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.