NAF Bombs Boko Haram Hide out with Intelligence from Niger Republic

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under Operation Lafiya Dole in a combined operation with the Nigerien Air Force has launched a coordinated air strike on Boko Haram terrorists’ locations at Arege and Tumbun Rago in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, explained that “the successful attacks followed reports received sequel to an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted by an aircraft belonging to Nigerien Air Force, which revealed Boko Haram’s activities at Arege and Tumbun Rago.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed NAF Alpha Jet and F-7Ni aircraft to conduct air interdiction strikes on the locations, while the ISR aircraft from Niger provided necessary support and also conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA).”

Adesanya observed that “the subsequent BDA revealed that during the first wave of attacks at AREGE, several vehicles belonging to the terrorists were totally destroyed, killing all the occupants in the process.

“Furthermore, the NAF fighter aircraft neutralised fleeing terrorists in subsequent waves of attack.

“Thereafter, NAF fighter aircraft and the ISR aircraft from Niger again combined to successfully attack Boko Haram locations at Tumbum Rago. “

“The combined operations by the air forces of both countries are part of renewed efforts at clearing Boko Haram elements from their known locations in North-east Nigeria,” Adesanya added.