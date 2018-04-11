Minister Launches 2017/2018 Global Education Monitoring Report

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Global Education Monitoring Report 2017/2018 with the theme ‘Accountability in Education: Meeting our Commitment’ has been launched in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The minister in his keynote address at the occasion said the ministry had successfully aligned its 10 pillars of the Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) 2016-2019 to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4) targets, as well as organised several sensitisation meetings/workshops for stakeholders to ensure effective implementation.

He said various agencies under the ministry have many success stories regarding their specific interventions towards achieving the targets in the 10 pillars.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, said 222 female scholars were awarded special scholarships; 330 laptop computers were distributed to female students in federal unity schools, as well as training of principals and teachers in classroom management using ICT which were accomplished under the SDG4 project.

He announced that a 10-year education plan was being developed under the Nigeria-UNESCO Plan of Co-operation, adding that efforts are also being made to commence the second phase of Revitalising Adult and Youth Literacy in Nigeria, which will among other things, increase the number of youths and adults with relevant skills.

Adamu commended UNESCO and other donor partners for their support, saying that the annual report has become a good platform for self-evaluation by countries and opportunity to identify gaps for possible remediation.

In his remarks, the Director, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja, Mr. Ydo Yao said the global launch of the report was performed in Brazil on October, 24, 2017

According to him, government must ensure that the right to education is enforceable through adequate public awareness of the right to education, legal support from civil society organisations and action to complement right protection for people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.