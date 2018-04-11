Ebonyi APC Calls for Redeployment of Police Commissioner

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has demanded for the immediate redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Titus Lamorde, questioning his ability to be on top of the security situation in the state.

A delegation of the chapter made the call yesterday during a visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The state APC Chairman, Chief Eze Nwachukwu Eze, who led the delegation, alleged that Lamorde was colluding with Governor David Umahi to unleash violence on the opposition in the state.

Eze appealed to the SGF to intervene in the security situation in the state.

He also accused the governor of making life unbearable for the opposition and demanded for the disbandment of what he called a killer group, allegedly floated by the governor.

But reacting to the allegations yesterday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzor, in a statement denied the allegations that Umahi was operating a killer squad.

He said Umahi would not be distracted by the antics and mendacity of political jobbers, parading themselves as opposition.

“From all available records, Umahi has rescued the state from the fangs of poverty and underdevelopment and has never been found wanting in the discharge of his official duties. Eze, who is a factional chairman of APC in Ebonyi State, is notorious for lies and penchant for cheap publicity, but unfortunately, this one has hit the woodwork. There is nothing like a killer squad and Eze is merely voicing out his frustration, especially after he lost grip of the party at the state,” Uzor said.