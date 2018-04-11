Buhari Ratifies Appointment of Seven RECs, 16 Agency Heads

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in addition to 16 new Chief Executive Officers of some agencies.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, said the RECs were appointed for the initial term of five years with effect from April 17, 2018 when they are to be sworn in by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu .

The new RECs are Dr Emmanuel Hart, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, Dr Cyril Omoregbe, Dr. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidagba, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Mr. Baba Abba Yusuf and Yahaya Bello

The other appointments were in respect of agencies at the Ministries of Health, Education, Information and Culture, Power, Works, and Housing.

The new heads of the agencies are: Dr Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf, Medical Director Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna; Dr Abubakar Musa, Medical Director Federal Medical Centre, Nguru; Dr Abdulahi Ibrahim, Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Azare; Dr Nasir Ibrahim Umar, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi; Dr Iliasu Adeagbo Ahmed, FCM Owo and Dr Aliyu Muhammed El Ladan, Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina.

Mrs Stella Oyedepo is the General Manager National Theatre, Lagos. She was appointed for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8, 2018, in compliance with the Establishment Act, especially Sections 7 and 8 of the National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria Act 1991.

With her appointment, President Muhammadu Buhari has separated the leadership of the National Theatre from National Troupe of Nigeria.

Dr Baba David Danjuma is the Rector Federal Polytechnic Idah, Dr Usman Kallamu, Rector Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Dr Jimah Momodu Sanusi, Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Dr Dayo Oladebeye, Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Mr Sanusi Gumau, Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Prof. Tomunomi Abbey, Rector Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas, Bonny, Omokungbe Omoseni, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Prof. Faruk Rashid Haruna, Provost Federal College of Education, Kotangora, while Usman Gur Mohammed, Managing Director Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

The statement charged the appointees to reinvigorate the agencies in the delivery on their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.