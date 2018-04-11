Adeosun: No Controversy over Recovery of Abacha Loot

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has stated that there was no controversy on funds recovered from the loot associated with the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

In a statement by her media aide, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde, the minister said her attention had been drawn

“to false media reports of a ‘strongly-worded letter to the President’ objecting to the payment of $16.9 million fees to two lawyers for the recovery of Abacha funds.”

The statement dissociated Adeosun and the Ministry of Finance “from recent malicious and misleading media reports on the Abacha refund.”

It added that the minister had at no time written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari or any member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the payment of lawyers for the Abacha recovery.

“She also refuted the flawed media reports of controversy surrounding the Abacha recovery, disclosing that the sum of US$322,515,931.83 was received into a Special Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on December 18, 2017 from the Swiss Government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no controversy concerning the recovery of the Abacha monies from the Swiss Government,” the statement added.