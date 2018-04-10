President Going against Popular will, Says SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) said the president would be going against popular feelings by Nigerians that he should not offer himself for the office again.

In a statement issued on Monday by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, SDP said: “President Buhari’s declaration of intent to contest the forthcoming 2019 presidential election is a good news to us in the– SDP because it will avail us the advantage of having to contest against a seating but unpopular president who over the past three years has not been able provide the much desired change for he was overwhelmingly elected.

“But be that as it may, the insistence of president Buhari to contest the election despite all persuasions by eminent Nigerians that leaves the scene younger and vibrant leaders in the face of the rising cases of insecurity, excruciating poverty, unemployment attested by even the international community amounts to insensitivity to the horrific conditions of the citizenry.

“Finally, we insist that Mr. President rethinks his position on the matter in the interest of Nigerians, particularly the younger generation and the women who are the most affected.”