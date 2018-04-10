Access Bank Introduces USSD Code for ‘PayDay’ Loan

Access Bank Plc has launched a special USSD code *901*11#, a strategic tool for its recently-launched PayDay loan product by the bank.

The bank said the initiative was introduced to provide quicker and instant access to loans for its customers.

Unveiled in partnership with Remita, PayDay Loan requires no collateral or guarantor, enabling customers to obtain loans instantly without visiting the bank – thereby enabling customers to meet their urgent financial needs before receiving their salaries.

In a statement released by the bank yesterday, its Executive Director, Personal Banking, Victor Etuokwu said: “Acquiring loans in Nigeria has always been known to be limiting – either due to access, collateral issues, including the duration of the approval process. With our obligations to our customers especially during difficult economic periods, we are emphasising Access Bank’s position in offering lifestyle products and services that meets their financial needs.”

Access Bank’s PayDay Loan product offers customers and non-customers easy access to a unique platform that gives them access to loans against their next salary payment and enables customers to obtain a loan instantly by simply dialing a USSD Code *901*11# on their mobile phones. The PayDay loan can also be obtained to fulfill any financial and personal requirement to enhance their quality of life.

The product is unique as recipients only must be diligent salary earners who will now be able to obtain instant loans without stress or involving a guarantor.