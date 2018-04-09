 Winners Emerge in Sesema PR’s Pitch Competition

Sesema PR, a Public Relations firm, in conjunction with the Alima Atta empowerment fund, has announced winners of the 2018 edition of the Corporate Communications Pitch Competition (CCPC), which held recently.

The winners emerged after a thorough process overseen by industry experts among who are, HR consultant, Mrs. Habiba Balogun; Management consultant; Mrs. Sade Onyia, Renowned entrepreneur; Mrs. Iyang Adesunlonye, General Manager Sesema PR; Mrs. Damilola Sobajo and head HR Sesema PR; Mrs. Mfon Bernard.

Mary Adeleye, a graduate of the Wesley University emerged winner for the PR category of the competition while Kenechukwu David Nwafor a graduate of the University of Lagos was named winner for the IT/Graphics category of the competition. They were awarded the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150, 000) each and 6 months paid internship.

The winners expressed gratitude for the phenomenal platform given to them to venture into the corporate communications world.

“It is a very innovative platform and more than anything, the pitch competition has increased my drive for the PR world and has challenged me to do more and be more”. Mary said

“I’m super excited about winning this competition. Thank you Sesema PR for pushing me to do more”. Kenechukwu said.

The company which recently marked 16 years of offering bespoke PR and corporate communications services has worked with over 100 clients in a range of sectors delivering outstanding results.

Also speaking about the event, General Manger Sesema PR, Damilola Sobajo said: “We are glad this initiative dedicated to keeping the founder’s legacy is still very active. We continue to create a viable platform for young graduates to fit into the corporate communications Industry. This initiative has produced a number of corporate communications professionals who are now thriving in their career. This year’s edition also commemorates our 16th year anniversary and we are happy to keep impacting lives”. She said

The Corporate Communication Pitch Competition (CCPC) is one of Sesema PR’s youth initiatives, which is in conjunction with the Alima Atta empowerment fund aimed at identifying bright communications graduates to avail them a platform to build a career in public relations and digital communications.