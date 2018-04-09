Nasarawa LG Polls: APC Aspirants Decry Alleged Imposition of Candidates in Doma LG

By Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia



The chairmanship aspirants in the forth coming Nasarawa State local government elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Doma Local Government Area have decried the alleged imposition of candidates on the party’s primary elections scheduled

for today.

The aspirants spoke separately to journalists last weekend in Doma. According to one of the aspirants, Rilwanu Idris Amama, who is

contesting for the chairmanship of the

state, “Out of the eleven APC chairmanship aspirants for the Doma local council poll, eight of the aspirants are against the internal

decision taken by a committee set up by the state chapter of the APC which has imposed a candidate on the party’s primary elections in the council area.”

Amama therefore called on stakeholders of the APC to intervene in the interest of peace, equity and progress of the party.

Similarly, another chairmanship aspirant in the local council, John Danlami Ogah, lamented that the imposition of candidates by any political party was not only undemocratic but deprives electorate the

right to choose leaders of their choice.

In the same vein, Ahmadu Danjuma Ogah who is also aspiring for the chairmanship position in that council area, lamented that the imposition of candidates has been one of the factors that leads to failure of political parties in Nigeria, hence leadership of APC

should intervene without delay.

But state Chairman of the APC, Philip Tatari Shekwu, dismissed the allegation linking APC to imposition of candidates on the primary elections of the party as false and an attempt to smear the good name of the party.

“The party is set for a free and fair primary elections for any aspirant who is screened and found eligible by the party’s screening committee to participate in the local government primary election of the party scheduled for tomorrow.