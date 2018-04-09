Matrix Rolls Out Affordable, Pre-owned iPhones Nationwide

By Emma Okonji

Matrix Certified Pre-Owned, a pioneer of trade-in services in the Nigerian mobile industry, has officially rolled out a wide range of pre-owned iPhones, providing access to high-end devices for millions of Nigerians previously hampered by the considerable cost of purchasing the brand-new models.

Among the pre-owned devices that have already gone on sale across the country are a range of Apple devices including iPhone 7+, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s+, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6+ and iPhone 6, among others.

The devices are available for purchase nationwide online on the Matrix website, www.matrixpreowned.com and onsite at the Matrix Store at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The devices, which come with complimentary accessories and one-year warranty, are also available for purchase in select partner stores. Among the partner stores where the devices can be purchased are MTN, Yudala, 9mobile, Konga, Harmony Real Plus Ltd at Ikeja City Mall, XRight and DAX. Orders can also be processed instantly at order.matrixpreowned.com

The Chief Executive Officer, Matrix Certified Pre-Owned, Dimeji Matesun, said: “The company is in the forefront of expanding access to Nigerians and boosting the pace of smartphone penetration in the country.

“Today, many Nigerians can now afford to own an iPhone, courtesy of Matrix. This would probably be significantly more difficult if they had to put up the huge sums required to buy a new device. Matrix pre-owned devices are secure, genuine, affordable and come with one-year warranty with full technical and customer service support.”

“Smartphone penetration in Nigeria is also bound to grow exponentially as a result of the value we are bringing on board. Through these quality pre-owned devices, millions of Nigerians caught in the feature phone segment will find a cost-effective way to upgrade to smartphones and this in turn will have a positive multiplier effect on their lives and the digital economy as a whole,” he said.

Matrix, it was gathered, is also offering access to the pre-owned devices for Nigerians in all parts of the country, with negligible delivery costs expected to be borne by the customer.