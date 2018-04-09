A’Ibom PDP: Nobody Has Been Endorsed for Political Office Except Governor Emmanuel

By Okon Bassey



Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said nobody has been endorsed by the party for the 2019 polls except the incumbent Governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who is going for second term.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Iniobong Ememobong, in an interview in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital at the weekend, insisted that apart from the governor, the party never endorsed any other person for either the national or state assembly elections come 2019.

He urged members of the party to ignore those claiming that they have been endorsed by the leadership of party to contest the 2019 general election.

“Apart from the governor, whom we have already given automatic ticket, every aspirant from the House of Assembly to the National Assembly must follow the due process,” he stressed

He explained that the party arrived at the decision to endorse the governor to contest the governorship race for second term due to his achievements in the last three years.

Ememobong said the Emmanuel has performed creditably with the mandate entrusted in his care since 2015, and significantly delivered the five-point agenda of his administration.

He noted that the foundation of industrialisation laid by the administration, which would ensure the largely civil service state becomes an industrialised economy in the years to come.

Ememobong further explained that under the current administration, more jobs have been created for the youths through agricultural schemes, interest-free loans for market unions, free education, scholarships for higher education students and N600 million earmarks every year as WAEC fees for final year secondary schools’ pupils.

According to him, infrastructure, roads, bridges and drainage facilities to tackle perennial flooding in the State, were other benchmarks that attracted the party to recommend Governor Emmanuel for an automatic ticket of the party in 2019.

In-addition, he said the governor is well favoured by the zoning principle of the party and warned against unfounded rumour capable of overheating the polity ahead of the 2019 polls.

Asking some of those seeking political office to look for another thing to do like being committed or engaged in agriculture or any other business, the state publicity secretary of the party noted that the political space was full with people who have no business to be there.