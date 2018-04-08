VINTAGE FLORENCE! WILL GOVERNOR AJIMOBI’S WIFE RUN FOR SENATE?

Yes, Florence Ajimobi, who is one of the most beautiful first ladies Nigeria, celebrated her 59th birthday some days ago. Her husband did not let the day go without celebrating the woman who makes his heart flutter and palpitate. However, you could be forgiven if you think that there is no masculine power or privilege that could surmount Florence’s ethereal femininity and prettiness.

Gradually, step by step, the woman whose ravishing beauty is oft likened to a mythical Greek goddess’ is ascending the nation’s political ladder. In and around Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, it is being discussed overtly and covertly by those conversant with happenings in the political circuit that Florence, the half-caste wife of Governor Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi, is mooting the idea of contesting for a Senate seat in 2019. She is eyeing the Oyo South Senatorial seat, occupied at the moment by Soji Akanbi, a brilliant politician who is also eyeing the governorship seat about to be vacated by Ajimobi.

Governor Ajimobi served as Oyo South Senator between 2003 and 2007 and was deputy minority leader. Florence, originally a Lebanese, was born and raised in Nigeria. She has been married to Ajimobi for more than 35 years. At the moment, the news is still in the realm of speculations, but inside sources say the woman is serious about her aspirations considering that her husband is purportedly not interested in running for public office again because of age. Ajimobi will be 70 in 2019.