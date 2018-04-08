Suspected Herdsmen Abduct, Kill Pastor in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed a Pastor of the Church of God Mission in Benin City, Pastor Pius Eromosele.

Pastor Eromosele was said to have been killed at his farm at Odighi in Ovia North East local government area after they allegedly demanded a N4 million ransom.

Another farmer who was found killed and whose identity could not be ascertained was buried inside the bush because he was already decomposed.

The unidentified farmer was found by a search party comprising of hunters and local vigilante who went into the bush to look for Pastor Eromosele.

Eldest son of late Pastor Eromosele, Dr. Richard Eromosele, said his father was abducted on Thursday March 29 and was found already decomposing in the bush on Tuesday April 3.

Dr. Eromosele said he almost passed out when he saw the way his father was brutally murdered.

The junior Eromosele told newsmen that the killers cut through his father’s skull after they shot him at close range.

He stated that he reported the incident to the police and was referred to the anti-kidnapping unit but the police did not do anything to rescue his father.

Richard said two of his father’s workers, Kingsley and Akpan, who managed to escape from the herdsmen narrated what happened before his father was killed.