Promasidor Honours Outstanding Staff

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell brand of milk, has rolled out carpets in honour of 254 long serving members of staff who have distinguished themselves in their various departments. The award ceremony which held in Lagos brought together the company’s employees, their relatives, distributors and well wishers from different parts of the country in an atmosphere of merriment and camaraderie.

Speaking at the occasion, the managing director, Mr. Andres Einarsson, said the award was a reward of long years of commitment, dedication to duty, hard work and loyalty to the organisation. While urging other staff to emulate the awardees exemplary attitude towards work, he said the recipients had risen through the ranks to become pillars of

Promasidors growth as a result of their exemplary work ethics and positive attitude to work.

Einarsson maintained that the long service award is not just a tradition of the company but an instrument through which outstanding employees who have distinguished themselves in their various callings are honoured and celebrated.

He added that most of the staff being celebrated joined the company at entry level but through hard work rose through the ranks to enviable positions.

“At Promasidor, it is about attitude, hard work and commitment.

The awardees have met these standards hence they have not only remained with us but have become one of the pillars on which rests the success of our company. The 20 years awardees joined the company when it was only five years old. What does that imply? They have witnessed different stages of its growth and transformation.

The awards were in three categories namely 20 years, 15 and 10 years respectively with the beneficiaries distributed evenly amongst departments.”

Some of the recipients were Mr. Ani Chidubem who rose from the position of Marketing Assistant to Regional Sales Manager in his

twenty-year career span. He described the company as merit driven.

Another awarded was Mr. Modupeola Awonusi who enthused that the secret behind the ability of Promasidor to retain brilliant and dedicated staff lies in rewards system for merit and dedication. He added that organisations that reward productivity, creativity and commitment retain their best employees.

Twenty years after joining the company Awonusi said he was not in a hurry to quit.