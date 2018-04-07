NAHCO, Air Peace Nominated for Nigeria Transport Awards

A leading airline, Air Peace, has been nominated for the Airline of the Year Award in the forthcoming 6th Nigeria Transport Awards and Lecture scheduled for April 26 in Lagos.

Also nominated is front line aviation handling company, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO Aviance), which has been selected for the Aviation handling company of the year award. In the same vein, the Managing Directors of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), NAHCO and Aero Contractors have also been pencilled down for recognitions in the Aviation sector. Other companies and notable personalities have also been nominated in the Road, Maritime and Rail sectors.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Mr. Ahmed Kuru would do a comprehensive review of the corporation’s intervention in the nation’s transport sector in the forthcoming event.

He is expected to speak on the topic-‘AMCON’s Intervention in Transport and Allied Sector, the Achievements, Challenges, Prospects’.

It would be recalled that AMCON had intervened and taken over some companies in the transport and allied sector like Arik Airline, Aero Contractors and PAN Nigeria Limited among others.

The AMCON MD is also expected to react to questions and suggestions from industry stakeholders in both the public and private sectors covering all modes of transportation.

Head of Corporate Communications of AMCON, Mr. Jude Nwauzor stated that the annual Lecture will offer the corporation a platform to review its achievements and challenges in the transport sector as well as interact with industry stakeholders.

Editor of transport day newspapers (organisers of the annual Lecture), Mr. Frank Kintum, added that “we delighted to have the MD of AMCON, who is a seasoned banker, deliver this year’s lecture as industry players are already looking forward to a very interactive session”.

It would be recalled that last year’s lecture (5th edition) was delivered by the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside. Aside the lecture, some companies and individuals are also recognised.

The Nigeria Transport Awards and Lecture is organised by Transport Day Newspaper, a monthly hard copy and on line publication (www.transportday.com.ng) and supported by the Nigerian Television Authority, Nigeria Transport Roundtable and other relevant transport stakeholders.