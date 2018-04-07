Caleb University Appoints Chima, Professor

By Bennett Oghifo



Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has appointed Dr. George Uzoma Chima, President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria as a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Business Administration in recognition of his great impacts in business and the academia.

Professor Daniel Ayandiji Aina, the Vice Chancellor of the university and his team said the appointment followed Professor Chima’s practical industry experience, entrepreneurial and business management expertise and academic prowess.

The Vice Chancellor and his team added that the appointment of Professor Chima would afford the Master of Business Administration (MBA) students of the university, the opportunity to acquire both quality academic knowledge and practical experience of entrepreneurship and business management from the versatile author of “Organisational Leadership Strategies in a Developing Economy” and “New Leadership Approach: A Paradigm Shift”.

In his congratulatory message, Professor Gabriel Emecheta, Professor of Accounting and Financial Management and Head of the Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance at the university said Professor Chima’s appointment is well deserved.

Professor Emecheta added that Entrepreneurship and Business Management today had gone beyond textbook theories. He stressed that Professor Chima was thus better practically equipped to teach Entrepreneurship and Business Management, given his industry experience and immense academic ability.

Professor Emecheta hinged his inference on Professor Chima’s distinction on the popular religious maxim that “You cannot be more Catholic than the Pope.”

Professor Chima is a Management Consultant with over 30 years’ professional experience in leadership roles, organisational development, human resource management, entrepreneurship and change management.

He holds a Ph.D. in Entrepreneurial and Business Administration from California University; another Ph.D. in Management from Universidad Empresarial De Costa Rica and Master of Public Administration from the University of Lagos.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration; Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria; Institute of Directors, Nigeria and Institute of Professional Financial Managers, UK, Professor Chima who is also an Associate of the Institute of Administration equally holds a BSc in Business Administration.