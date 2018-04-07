Abam Clan Endorse Ikpeazu, Nkole, Onyeani for 2019

Abam Onyerubi clan, the most populated constituency in Arochukwu local government area of Abia State rose from an enlarged meeting at Amaelu Abam with a resolution not to change the rotational power sharing formula and endorsed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for governor; Uko Nkole for House of Representatives and Luke Ukara Onyeani for State Assembly in 2019.

They commended Ikpeazu for completing the bridge linking Abam with Arochukwu at Ndi Okereke and further appealed to him to complete the road project so that vehicular traffic to the headquarters of the local government at Arochukwu could be accessed directly instead of going through other local government area due to inaccessibility by road.

Nkole is representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency while Onyeani represents

Arochukwu constituency in the Abia State House Assembly.

In a communiqué signed by traditional rulers, council of Ndi Ezeogo, Abam Development Union, representatives of the various town unions, women and youth groups and

leaders of thought, they commended the politicians for quality representation but pleaded with Ikpeazu to complete the Ozu Abam-Ndi Okereke-Arochukwu road to ease movement of goods and commuters.

The communiqué said Nkole and Onyeani should be given the same opportunity by their political parties for a second term based on their unparalleled representation and equity as history shows it had been 35 years last when someone from Abam extraction occupied the position last.

According to them, the position of the representative for the Arochukwu/Ohafia House of Representative had as a form of equity rotated between Ohafia and Arochukwu LGAs. Arochukwu LGA took her first slot between 1999 to 2007, Ohafia LGA took her turn from 2007 to 2015 before reverting to Arochukwu LGA for another two terms that it would wicked and selfish to snatch it from Abam just after one tenure as such would be resisted.

While expressing gratitude for the attention their communities were getting, the Assembly called on Ikpeazu to also look into the Bende – Idima Abam road and the long abandoned Abam General Hospital project at Ndi Ememe Abam which was commenced over 40 years ago with a view to completing them to enable the people of Abam enjoy quality healthcare services.

The communiqué threatened to sanction any Abam son who will allowed himself to be used as a tool against Abam interests or sons occupying political offices and called on those above

18 but yet to register to do so and collect their Permanent Voters Cards.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman Abam Council of Ndi Ezeogo, Chief Uka Oji; Deputy President General, Sir Gabriel O. Idika, representing President General of Abam Development Union Dr. John Egbuta; Secretary, Abam Development Union, Elder Chibueze Njoku, HRH Eze Kalu O. Ayi, HRM Eze Ogbuka A. Origa.