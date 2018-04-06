Six Policemen, Four Others Killed in Kwara Bank Robberies

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than 10 persons, including six policemen, were thursday reportedly killed in Offa in Kwara State, when dare devil armed robbers attacked three commercial banks in the town and carted away large sums of money.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the bandits, numbering about 15, operated for about an hour.

They were said to have entered the town around 4:45p.m.and operated till about 5:40p.m.

The robbers first reportedly blocked roads from both the Ilorin and Osogbo ends of the road leading into and out of the town.

The hoodlums, who escaped with unspecified amount of money carted from the commercial banks, also reportedly made their escape through Igosun area of the town.

It was also gathered that the armed robbers first approached the Offa divisional police station on entering the ancient town, killing policeman on duty among other people at the station, before raiding the commercial banks and killing people by shooting them on the head.

Among the policemen killed by the armed robbers who operated in commando style, was a man identified as Pelemo, who was expected to retire in a few months and a pregnant police woman.

An eyewitness said corpses of six policemen were taken away in his presence, while efforts were being made to bring out others inside the police station.

It was also gathered that the bandits, numbering about 15, came in different vehicles as they stationed themselves in strategic areas of the town, as it was reported that they also snatched commercial motorcycles to operate and escape.

It was learnt that the General Hospital in Offa, where the injured victims were taken, was already over populated by those who secured varying degrees of injuries.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the bank raid, said the victims included a policeman and other individuals.

He said the details on the bank robbery would be made public after a full investigation on the incident.